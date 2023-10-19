Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Bank of America in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BMBL. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.30 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Bumble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bumble from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Bumble from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bumble from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

BMBL traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.77. 262,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,293. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84. Bumble has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $27.92.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Bumble had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $259.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Bumble by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 16,777 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Bumble by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,123,000 after buying an additional 68,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

