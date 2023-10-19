Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Short Interest Up 7.6% in September

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 640,200 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 595,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Byline Bancorp from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Byline Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BY opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.62. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $851.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $90.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.00 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $432,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,765,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,489,949.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $214,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,785,601 shares in the company, valued at $252,683,285.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,765,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,489,949.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 51,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,169. 35.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,235,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,439,000 after purchasing an additional 95,891 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 11.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,991,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,063,000 after purchasing an additional 202,612 shares during the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 11.4% in the second quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 1,553,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,094,000 after purchasing an additional 159,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 7.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,527,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,626,000 after acquiring an additional 105,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after acquiring an additional 32,417 shares during the last quarter. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Featured Articles

