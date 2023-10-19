C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Short Interest Update

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the September 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

C4 Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $92.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $10.42.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.01. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 872.34% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The business had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 144.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1,196.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCCC shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on C4 Therapeutics

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

