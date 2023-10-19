Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 130.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CABA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabaletta Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CABA opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49. Cabaletta Bio has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $535.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.49.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. Equities research analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $193,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABA. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 445.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,015,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,361 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter worth $25,820,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 637.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,709,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,768 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% during the first quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,835,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,175,000 after purchasing an additional 824,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 113.2% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,946,000 after purchasing an additional 820,223 shares in the last quarter.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

