Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $47.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $46.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WHD. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cactus from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cactus in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

Get Cactus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WHD

Cactus Stock Performance

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $52.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.02. Cactus has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $58.30.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $305.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cactus will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP William D. Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP William D. Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $99,911.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 300,791 shares of company stock valued at $16,614,715. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cactus by 70.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cactus by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cactus by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,236,000 after buying an additional 94,603 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cactus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.