Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 4,567 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 48.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $74.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.20. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.37 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.