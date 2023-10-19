Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Camtek alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Camtek

Camtek Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CAMT opened at $58.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.94. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $65.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.33 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 19.85%. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camtek

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Paradiem LLC increased its position in shares of Camtek by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Camtek by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 614,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,419,000 after purchasing an additional 183,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of Camtek by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 18,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter worth about $975,000. Finally, Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

(Get Free Report

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.