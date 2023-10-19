Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) dropped 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$15.95 and last traded at C$16.00. Approximately 164,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 362,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.44.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOS shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$28.70.

The company has a market capitalization of C$836.12 million, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$20.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.61.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

