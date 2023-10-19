CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 194,400 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 181,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CapStar Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CapStar Financial by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CapStar Financial by 41,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CapStar Financial by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in CapStar Financial by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CapStar Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CapStar Financial stock opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59. CapStar Financial has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $306.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.83.

CapStar Financial Announces Dividend

CapStar Financial ( NASDAQ:CSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $28.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CapStar Financial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CapStar Financial from $14.25 to $15.75 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

Featured Stories

