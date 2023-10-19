Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$119.00 to C$112.00. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Cargojet traded as low as C$84.99 and last traded at C$86.01, with a volume of 29180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$87.20.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$164.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$197.00 to C$187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$142.64.

Cargojet Stock Down 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$94.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$99.28.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$209.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$229.40 million. Cargojet had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 15.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cargojet Inc. will post 4.8951528 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is 14.39%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

