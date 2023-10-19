Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,292 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Cars.com worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cars.com by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CARS shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cars.com from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $335,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,085. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cars.com Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Cars.com stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,239. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.02.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.91. Cars.com had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Profile

(Free Report)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.