Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Trading Down 4%

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) shares were down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.50 and last traded at $25.71. Approximately 240,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 501,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.99.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.67 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.15% and a negative net margin of 3,475.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 604.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 78.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

