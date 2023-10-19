CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Holdings Cut by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 714,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,833,000 after buying an additional 19,956 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 44.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 50.7% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

CNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

