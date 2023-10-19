Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 193,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 152,087 shares.The stock last traded at $6.43 and had previously closed at $6.34.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Securities increased their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. On average, research analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 37,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $235,774.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 9,423,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after buying an additional 2,528,870 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,618,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,632,000 after purchasing an additional 386,500 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,810.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 298,641 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,011,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,450,000 after buying an additional 235,906 shares during the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

