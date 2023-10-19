CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY) Shares Down 2.5%

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.35 and last traded at $20.35. 163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42.
CEZ, a. s. engages in the generation, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat in Western, Central, and Southeastern Europe. The company operates through four segments: Generation, Distribution, Sales, and Mining. It operates hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, coal, natural gas, biogas, and biomass power plants; and combined cycle gas turbine plant and small combined heat and power units.
