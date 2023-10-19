CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 401.4% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF opened at $84.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.55. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $112.44.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.55. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.