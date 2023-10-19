Challenger Limited (ASX:CGFPC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.58

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGFPC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.58 per share on Sunday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Challenger’s previous interim dividend of $1.50.
Challenger Stock Performance
