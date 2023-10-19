Challenger Limited (ASX:CGFPD) Plans Interim Dividend of $1.39

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGFPD – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.39 per share on Sunday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

Challenger Price Performance

About Challenger

(Get Free Report)

Challenger Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company also provides retirement services to its clients. It manages equity mutual funds. The firm invests into the public equity markets across the world. Challenger Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Australia, Asia and United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Challenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Challenger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.