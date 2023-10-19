Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $21,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 111.1% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 307.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 54.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 364.0% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5,500.0% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR traded down $3.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $444.89. The stock had a trading volume of 78,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $434.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.05. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.21 and a twelve month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

