Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Chase Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $126.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.71. Chase has a 1 year low of $81.15 and a 1 year high of $135.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Get Chase alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCF. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chase by 10.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 677,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,975,000 after purchasing an additional 63,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chase by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chase by 2.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chase by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 331,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Chase by 8.9% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 243,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,534,000 after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.