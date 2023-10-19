Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Hits New 52-Week High at $138.64

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $138.64 and last traded at $138.35, with a volume of 27477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $137.39.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHKP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.77.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 87,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,702,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

