Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Chevron Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $168.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $315.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.26. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile



Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

