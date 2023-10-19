Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Receives Underperform Rating from Bank of America

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.03% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Chewy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Chewy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.68.
Chewy Price Performance
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Chewy had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other Chewy news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $508,364.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 224,389 shares in the company, valued at $7,521,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $543,855 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 44.7% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 243,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 75,110 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Legacy Trust grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 89,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at approximately $653,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
