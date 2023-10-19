Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.47 and last traded at $9.47. 26,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,228% from the average session volume of 1,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPRQF. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14.

Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high-quality commercial and residential properties. We believe that value comes from creating spaces that improve how our tenants and communities come together to live, work, and connect.

