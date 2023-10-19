Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,303 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,278 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 514.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,477,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,882 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,579,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chord Energy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,903,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,236,000 after purchasing an additional 349,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 689.2% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 381,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,402,000 after purchasing an additional 333,499 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Chord Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.89.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,230,736.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,235 shares in the company, valued at $30,032,256.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $177,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,843,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,230,736.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,032,256.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,873 shares of company stock worth $3,707,718. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRD traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.59. 25,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,426. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $117.05 and a twelve month high of $172.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.85 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 44.17% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Chord Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.