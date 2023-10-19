Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target Cut to $138.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Susquehanna from $145.00 to $138.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHDN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.81.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CHDN

Churchill Downs Stock Down 0.5 %

CHDN traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,455. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $97.64 and a one year high of $150.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.71.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 53.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Downs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 104.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,984,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,851,000 after buying an additional 3,059,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,795,000 after purchasing an additional 916,516 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 91.8% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,787,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,761,000 after purchasing an additional 855,310 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 67.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,369,000 after purchasing an additional 828,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

(Get Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.