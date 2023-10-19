CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Short Interest Update

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CION Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CION. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CION Investment during the first quarter worth about $733,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CION Investment by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CION Investment during the first quarter worth about $4,622,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in CION Investment during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CION Investment during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CION Investment from $9.75 to $10.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

CION Investment Stock Performance

Shares of CION Investment stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $551.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33. CION Investment has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.50 million for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 11.86%.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 12.1%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 188.89%.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

