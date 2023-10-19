Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,143 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 137,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,503 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 34,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFG has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.94.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CFG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.72. The company had a trading volume of 816,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,665,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.89. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

