Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CFG. Evercore ISI cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Shares of NYSE CFG traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,667,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.89. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

