Clarkson (LON:CKN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2,565.00

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,565 ($31.33) and last traded at GBX 2,574.99 ($31.45), with a volume of 2299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,615 ($31.94).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CKN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,325 ($52.83) to GBX 4,275 ($52.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Clarkson in a report on Tuesday, July 4th.

Get Clarkson alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CKN

Clarkson Price Performance

Clarkson Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. The company has a market capitalization of £787.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 940.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,709.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,872.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.37) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. Clarkson’s payout ratio is currently 3,381.29%.

About Clarkson

(Get Free Report)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.