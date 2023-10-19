Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 1,001,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,835,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CCO. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCO

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Down 3.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.37 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,809,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 176,774 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 175,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 49,285 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $808,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $1,945,000.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.