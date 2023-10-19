Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CLSD. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.60.

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $52.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.13. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.85.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 2,217.30% and a negative return on equity of 533.87%. The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

