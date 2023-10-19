ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CLIR opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.01. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.75.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 390.48% and a negative return on equity of 61.36%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLIR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,000. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.