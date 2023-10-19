CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Shares Up 4%

Shares of CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Free Report) were up 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 33,853 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 168,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners decreased their price target on CloudMD Software & Services from C$0.40 to C$0.33 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Get CloudMD Software & Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DOC

CloudMD Software & Services Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$37.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.00.

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. CloudMD Software & Services had a negative return on equity of 89.60% and a negative net margin of 114.09%. The business had revenue of C$23.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.70 million. Research analysts forecast that CloudMD Software & Services Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CloudMD Software & Services

(Get Free Report)

CloudMD Software & Services Inc offers healthcare services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments: Digital Health Solutions and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health, virtual medical care, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, employee and family assistance program, and absence management and occupational health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.