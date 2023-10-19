CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $16.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CNH Industrial traded as low as $11.43 and last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 260889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.31 to $15.11 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth $50,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 7.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

