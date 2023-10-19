Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 215,678 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $14,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,934,995 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,529,979,000 after buying an additional 233,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,415,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,365,793,000 after acquiring an additional 473,809 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,657,416 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,075,866,000 after purchasing an additional 299,737 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $801,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027,057 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 97,310.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,012,223 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $718,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $66.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.65. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

