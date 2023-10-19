Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $51.55 and last traded at $51.89, with a volume of 9520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.40.

The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $123.74 million for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 46.02% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 78.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohen & Steers

In other Cohen & Steers news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total transaction of $128,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,633.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,553,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,291,000 after acquiring an additional 42,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,579,000 after buying an additional 194,097 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,641,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,756 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,081,000 after acquiring an additional 380,791 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,334,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.35.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

