Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Short Interest Update

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,470,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the September 15th total of 6,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.8 days. Approximately 19.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $752,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $631,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $755.46 million, a P/E ratio of -58.78 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average is $22.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $30.22.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 87.81%. The company had revenue of $135.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.98 million. Equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

