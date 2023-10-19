Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.
Columbia Banking System Price Performance
Columbia Banking System stock opened at $20.06 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $35.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.66.
Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.
COLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.
Columbia Banking System Company Profile
Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.
