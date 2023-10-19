Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Raymond James

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.71% from the stock’s current price.

COLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

COLB stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,764. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $35.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.89. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $739.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.90 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.6% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 33,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 27.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 16,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

