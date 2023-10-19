Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Trading 5% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $21.21 and last traded at $21.06. 203,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,109,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $739.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,405,000 after buying an additional 7,880,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 65.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,508,000 after buying an additional 7,465,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 91.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,102,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342,755 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,775,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 67.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,466,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,071 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.89.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

