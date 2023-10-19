Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Issues Earnings Results

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $48.91 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

In related news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $96,389.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $75,260.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,723.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $96,389.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $751,200 and sold 6,957 shares valued at $334,258. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 420.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $205,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBSH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

