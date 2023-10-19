CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.33

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 117292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of CommScope from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.10 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.

CommScope Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $508.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.20). CommScope had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CommScope

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 716,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,540.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $100,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,125,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,759,064.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 716,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,540.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 57,400 shares of company stock valued at $204,710. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of CommScope by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 40,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 17,946 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in CommScope in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 11.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 79,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

Featured Articles

