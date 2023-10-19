Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $85.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 12.65%.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CTBI traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.33. 6,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,838. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.68 and a 52 week high of $48.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.16. The company has a market cap of $653.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.89%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Franky Minnifield purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $67,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,762.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Franky Minnifield purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $67,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,762.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ricky D. Sparkman acquired 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.82 per share, for a total transaction of $66,997.42. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 38,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,704.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,981 shares of company stock worth $213,257. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

