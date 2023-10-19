Comparing alpha-En (OTCMKTS:ALPE) and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE)

alpha-En (OTCMKTS:ALPE – Get Free Report) and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares alpha-En and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get alpha-En alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio alpha-En N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment $252.81 million 0.04 -$101.54 million ($8.09) -0.04

alpha-En has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

alpha-En has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

59.0% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 57.7% of alpha-En shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.9% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for alpha-En and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score alpha-En 0 0 0 0 N/A Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment 0 2 5 0 2.71

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,386.49%. Given Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is more favorable than alpha-En.

Profitability

This table compares alpha-En and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets alpha-En N/A N/A N/A Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment -44.55% -254.17% -18.77%

Summary

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment beats alpha-En on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About alpha-En

(Get Free Report)

alpha-En Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on developing technologies for commercial manufacturing lithium metal for use in low-weight and high energy-density batteries; and compounds of lithium. The company was formerly known as Avenue Entertainment Group, Inc. and changed its name to alpha-En Corporation in July 2008. alpha-En Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Yonkers, New York.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix. The company distributes and exhibits content through the Crackle Plus and Redbox streaming services including AVOD, FAST, TVOD platforms, such as connected TVs, smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the web through its owned and operated platforms. It also produces and licenses movies, television series, and programs; and produces long and short-form video content. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cos Cob, Connecticut. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul Productions, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for alpha-En Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alpha-En and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.