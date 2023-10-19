Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Short Interest Down 5.1% in September

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the September 15th total of 4,490,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 258,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 52,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 433.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 709,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 878,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.05.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

CMPX opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. Compass Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $5.65.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

