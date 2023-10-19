Contrasting Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) & UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) and Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

UBS Group pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Ames National pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. UBS Group pays out 1.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ames National pays out 61.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UBS Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Ames National has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Ames National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for UBS Group and Ames National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UBS Group 1 4 5 0 2.40 Ames National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

UBS Group presently has a consensus price target of $20.31, indicating a potential downside of 16.72%. Given UBS Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe UBS Group is more favorable than Ames National.

UBS Group has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ames National has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.4% of UBS Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Ames National shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of UBS Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Ames National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares UBS Group and Ames National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBS Group 68.69% 16.18% 0.84% Ames National 20.24% 10.46% 0.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UBS Group and Ames National’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UBS Group $41.13 billion N/A $7.63 billion $10.33 2.36 Ames National $71.24 million 2.00 $19.29 million $1.75 9.03

UBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ames National. UBS Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ames National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

UBS Group beats Ames National on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions. This segment also provides estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions. The Personal & Corporate Banking division provides personal banking products and services, such as deposits, cards, and online and mobile banking, as well as lending, investments, and retirement services; and corporate and institutional solutions, including equity and debt capital markets, syndicated and structured credit, private placements, leasing, traditional financing, trade and export finance, and global custody solutions, as well as transaction banking solutions for payment and cash management. The Asset Management division offers equities, fixed income, hedge funds, real estate and private markets, indexed and alternative beta strategies, asset allocation and currency investment strategies, customized multi-asset solutions, advisory and fiduciary services, and multi-manager hedge fund solutions and advisory services. The Investment Bank division advises clients on strategic business opportunities and helps them raise capital to fund their activities; enables its clients to buy, sell, and finance securities on capital markets and to manage their risks and liquidity; distribute, trade, finance, and clear cash equities and equity-linked products; and offers clients differentiated content on major financial markets and securities. The company was formerly known as UBS AG and changed its name to UBS Group AG in December 2014. UBS Group AG was founded in 1862 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate, residential real estate loans, equipment, vehicle, and home improvement loans; consumer loans to finance consumer purchases, such as automobiles, trucks, recreational vehicles, household furnishings, boats, personal loans, and lines of credit; agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit; and originates mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market. In addition, the company offers cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box, wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security check, and automated/video teller machine access services; and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as wealth management services. Further, it provides farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and online, mobile, and private banking services. Ames National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

