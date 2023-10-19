Contrasting AppLovin (NYSE:APP) & Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Pinterest has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppLovin has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pinterest and AppLovin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest $2.80 billion 6.53 -$96.05 million ($0.43) -63.49 AppLovin $2.82 billion 4.84 -$192.75 million $0.06 653.44

Profitability

Pinterest has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AppLovin. Pinterest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AppLovin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Pinterest and AppLovin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest -10.14% -4.59% -3.90% AppLovin 0.70% 5.51% 1.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.6% of Pinterest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of AppLovin shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Pinterest shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of AppLovin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pinterest and AppLovin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest 0 12 13 0 2.52 AppLovin 1 3 12 0 2.69

Pinterest currently has a consensus price target of $31.52, suggesting a potential upside of 17.53%. AppLovin has a consensus price target of $41.25, suggesting a potential upside of 6.15%. Given Pinterest’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pinterest is more favorable than AppLovin.

Summary

AppLovin beats Pinterest on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc. operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.