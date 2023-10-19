Contrasting New Peoples Bankshares (OTCMKTS:NWPP) & Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO)

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) and New Peoples Bankshares (OTCMKTS:NWPP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Quaint Oak Bancorp and New Peoples Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quaint Oak Bancorp 8.57% 10.32% 0.64% New Peoples Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quaint Oak Bancorp $51.88 million 0.50 $7.86 million $2.28 5.05 New Peoples Bankshares N/A N/A N/A $0.00 485.65

This table compares Quaint Oak Bancorp and New Peoples Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Quaint Oak Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than New Peoples Bankshares. Quaint Oak Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Peoples Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Quaint Oak Bancorp and New Peoples Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quaint Oak Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A New Peoples Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Quaint Oak Bancorp beats New Peoples Bankshares on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quaint Oak Bancorp

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts. The company also provides residential and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit; and mortgage banking, real estate sales, title abstract, and insurance services. It serves its customers through correspondence, telephone, and online banking. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

About New Peoples Bankshares

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for New Peoples Bank, Inc. that provides general banking services to individuals, small to medium size businesses, and the professional community in the United States. It offers demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans; residential mortgage loans, including residential first and second, residential construction, home equity lines of credit, and term loans; construction loans; consumer loans, such as home improvement, debt consolidation loans, and general consumer lending; investment services, which include fixed income products, variable annuities, mutual funds, indexed certificates of deposit, individual retirement and managed money accounts, long term care insurance, employee group benefit and college savings plans, and financial and estate planning. In addition, it provides safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, cash management services, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts; interactive teller machine (ITM), debit, and credit card services; and electronic banking services, such as internet banking, telephone banking, mobile banking, remote deposit capture, merchant transaction processing, and wire transfer services, as well as operates walk-up tellers, drive-in windows, and ITMs. The company operates full-service branches located in Virginia, West Virginia, and Tennessee; and loan production office in Boone, North Carolina. New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Honaker, Virginia.

