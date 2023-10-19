Contrasting Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OERCF) & Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY)

Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OERCF – Get Free Report) and Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Österreichische Post and Deutsche Post’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Österreichische Post N/A N/A N/A Deutsche Post 5.00% 18.65% 6.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.6% of Österreichische Post shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Österreichische Post 0 0 0 0 N/A Deutsche Post 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Österreichische Post and Deutsche Post, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Österreichische Post and Deutsche Post’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Österreichische Post N/A N/A N/A $1.74 20.84 Deutsche Post $99.52 billion N/A $5.65 billion $3.82 10.55

Deutsche Post has higher revenue and earnings than Österreichische Post. Deutsche Post is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Österreichische Post, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Österreichische Post pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Deutsche Post pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Österreichische Post pays out 84.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Deutsche Post pays out 38.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Deutsche Post beats Österreichische Post on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Österreichische Post

Österreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Türkiye, Germany, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: Mail, Parcel & Logistics, and Retail & Bank. The Mail division engages in the distribution, collection, sorting, and delivery of letters and document shipments, addressed and unaddressed direct mail, and newspapers and magazines, as well as online services, such as e-letter and cross-media solutions; and physical and digital services in customer communications and document processing. The Parcel & Logistics division offers solutions for parcel and express mail items; and value-added services, including food delivery, warehousing, order picking, returns management, and web shop logistics and infrastructure, as well as cash transportation services. The Retail & Bank division is involved in the provision of telecommunication products and merchandise; postal, financial, and payment transaction services; and self-service solutions, such as pick-up and drop-off stations at various locations. The company is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Oesterreichische Post AG is a subsidiary of Österreichische Beteiligungs AG.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers. The Global Forwarding, Freight segment provides air, ocean, and overland freight forwarding services; and offers multimodal and sector-specific solutions. This segment's business model is based on brokering transport services between customers and freight carriers. The Supply Chain segment delivers customized supply chain solutions to its customers based on modular components, including warehousing and transport services; and value-added services, such as e-fulfilment, omnichannel solutions and returns management, lead logistics partner, real estate solutions, service logistics, and packaging solutions for various industrial sectors. The eCommerce Solutions segment provides parcel delivery and cross-border non-time definite international services. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail communication, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for the delivery of goods; and offers additional services, such as registered mail, cash on delivery, and insured items. Deutsche Post AG was founded in 1490 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

